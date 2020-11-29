I was glad to see that our president emerged from his grueling, grave responsibilities of playing golf at his Bedminster “office” to finally address the nation for the first time since his Nov. 3 spanking.
The topic? Not his concession speech, but an issue of truly vital importance — the timely pardons of Corn and Cob, both equally as qualified as many of his administration selections. This tongue-in-cheek exercise was just a dry run. I’m sure the wholesale absolution to come will make Oprah’s favorite thing giveaway seem like small potatoes.
You get a pardon and you and you — ad nauseam. There’s nothing astonishing about this; everyone knew it was coming. While such clemency is routinely granted, it is for usually for instances of injustice or excessive sentencing, not because someone refused to reveal where the bodies are buried. Silence and prevarication are rewarded; truth and honor ensure dismissal.
Trump’s pursuit of his own version of reality, which he has never had to face, has come at a cost that’s impossible to determine. Diplomatic policies that have stood for decades have been tossed aside to placate the fascist dictators he admires. His persecution of political and personal rivals is unprecedented and baseless. His use of the Department of Justice and its complicity is beyond contempt.
Trump’s inability to count or say, “I lost” has become the basis for his new super PAC to ostensibly investigate election fraud. “Can you chip in?” Regulations that constrain these types of foundations are even less stringent than those that apply to campaign financing, from which he had no qualms about commissioning a $30,000 portrait of himself.
Pretty sad when our president, a supposed billionaire, forms what’s essentially a GoFundMe account to continue to bilk his acolytes. Wasn’t it P.T. Barnum who said there’s one born every minute? While I, too, was originally amused by the Little Rascals/Our Gang-feel of this administration, apprehension quickly replaced any entertainment value.
The unabashed,unbowed ugliness exposed in the undercurrents of Trump’s swamp should give every righteous American pause.
Mike Martin
Owosso
Log In
