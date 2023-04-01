On dogwoods and willows

Wikimedia Commons Salix integra hakuro-nishiki

Color is rising on the bark of shrubby dogwoods and willows. Though these plants are prized for their winter interest, I think they are most striking when sap begins to move in the spring and the red, gold and orange of the twigs intensifies.

Most of the red- and yellow-twigged dogwoods belong to the North American native cornus sericea and Asian cornus alba. Unlike other forms of dogwood, these plants are not typically grown for their flowers, which are tiny and borne in dense clusters only a few inches across.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.