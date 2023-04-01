On dogwoods and willows

Color is rising on the bark of shrubby dogwoods and willows. Though these plants are prized for their winter interest, I think they are most striking when sap begins to move in the spring and the red, gold and orange of the twigs intensifies.
Most of the red- and yellow-twigged dogwoods belong to the North American native cornus sericea and Asian cornus alba. Unlike other forms of dogwood, these plants are not typically grown for their flowers, which are tiny and borne in dense clusters only a few inches across.
Plants form colonies of upright stems, which grow taller with time but seldom branch. The best, brightest color is on the new shoots that come up from the ground as plants spread. Every few years the oldest stems should be cut off at ground level, removing these less colorful branches and encouraging more new growth for a better display.
Sibirica is the most common variety of cornus alba, with green foliage and good red twig color. Plants grow about six feet tall with an equal spread. A smaller selection is “Red Gnome,” at three to four feet tall with a spread of four to five, with a dense, compact form and coral-red bark. Varieties with variegated foliage are worth seeking out, to add summer color while the twigs are hidden by leaves. Argento-marginata sports gray-green foliage boldly marked with creamy white. Plants reach six to ten feet tall. “Ivory Halo” is a more compact and refined selection, at five to six feet.
Cornus sericea is similar in habit and appearance. With green foliage and red twigs, “Cardinal” is standard size, “Isanti” is more compact at five to six feet tall, and petite “Kelseyi” is only 18-24 inches, though the twig color is less vibrant. Sunshine offers variegated gold and green foliage on large, six to eight foot plants.
Unique to this group are the yellow twig forms. Flavirmea is the original and easiest to find. Variations include “Silver and Gold” and “White Gold,” which also provide variegated foliage, green edged in yellow to cream.
These shrubby dogwoods grow well in sun to partial shade and are quite adaptable. They look great against a backdrop of dark or silver evergreens.
The graceful weeping willow, salix alba, has bright yellow to golden-orange bark on the younger growth at the ends of the branches. As the sap begins to flow in early spring, the tops of the trees take on a warm glow that is really quite ornamental.
It is unfortunate that they are such large (50-70 feet) and messy trees, hard to appreciate in any but the most sweeping landscapes. They are lovely in natural areas, especially at water’s edge. If you have the space, Tristis is the form with the best golden color, also sold as pendula and Niobe. Cardinalis is a selection with red twigs, and is smaller at 15-20 feet.
Better for the garden are the corkscrew willows, salix matsudana torulosa, with twisted branches that add structure to the winter landscape. Though the trees can still grow quite large—up to 30-feet —they can be pruned severely to encourage colorful new growth. “Golden Curls” and “Scarlet Curls” are well-named, with curled leaves, spiraled branches, and of course vibrant young bark. Cut branches make a great addition to planters and bouquets.
A personal favorite is the dappled willow, salix integra hakuro-nishiki. Young twigs are a brilliant coral red in winter and early spring, and summer’s foliage is gray-green and white, blushed pink. A six to ten foot shrub if unpruned; I cut mine back twice a season to keep it small and encourage new, brightly variegated growth.
Watch both landscapes and natural areas for these early signs of spring.
