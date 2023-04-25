A couple of years ago, I came up with what I consider to be surefire way to reduce gun related deaths that have become all too common in our country these days.
A couple of years ago, I came up with what I consider to be surefire way to reduce gun related deaths that have become all too common in our country these days.
It’s a strategy that would be supported by large percentages of the American public.
The Strategy has 4 components:
1. No assault weapons! We banned them before and we can do it again.
2. No bump stocks
3. No high-capacity magazines
4. Deep background checks on all applicants.
One recent murderer carried magazines that held 100 rounds each. He reigned down terror on Las Vegas Nevada concert goers to the tune 58 dead and over 500 injured. And still nothing was done.
These components will not be able to be employed unless a strong community-wide is made to implement the. A majority of the American people currently already support measures like these.
This movement must be student-driven beginning at the elementary level through 12th grade. Once a student group is formed it will be their responsibility to present the strategy to both public and private community/business groups such as the Chamber of Commerce, SDEP, county commissioners and city councils, veterans’ groups, local school boards, etc.
Then each group the students are working with must develop a statement supporting the four-pronged approach. If this approach is adopted using our local students and local groups as instigators we can move these issues to the forefront of the gun control discussion.
Thomas Ford
Owosso
(1) comment
"..."using" our local students..." I think that comment sums up the gun control movement right there.
