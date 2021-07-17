This is another devastating blow to the many families who are pouring everything they’ve got into their small businesses just to keep the doors open. It’s frustrating that our governor continues to display a pattern of open hostility toward the small job providers in communities across our state that she brought to the brink with mandated economic shutdowns.
Small, locally owned businesses were hit the hardest during the pandemic. This one reform could have provided them tremendous relief without costing the state a dime. It’s incredibly unfortunate that the governor cannot see how desperately these local businesses need help to stay afloat.
While the governor speaks about the importance of those small job providers who are struggling to remain in business after her destructive shutdown policies, her actions over the last several months tell a very different story. This veto continues a pattern of not just ambivalence, but outright hostility toward smaller job providers which we’ve seen from this administration time and time again.
State Rep. Ben Frederick
R-Owosso
Eeditor’s note: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently vetoed House Bill 4288. The bill passed the House 88-18 and 29-6 vote in the Senate.
