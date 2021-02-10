I am writing this letter in defense of my primary doctor, Dr. David Huff, whose office was closed Feb. 4 due to the alleged criminal diversion of controlled substances which is being handled by the Michigan State Police.
I am a patient and had an appointment Feb. 4 so I could get a referral for a brain scan. I have blockages in my carotid arteries, heart and, possibly, my legs. Unfortunately, my referral is on hold pending then the doctor’s office opens again.
Dr. Huff doesn’t give out any type of medication. If a patient needs pain medication before it is sent to a patient’s pharmacy, the patient is sent to the Memorial Healthcare Pain Clinic.
Dr. Huff doesn’t write any scripts for his patients. They are sent via email or fax to the patient’s pharmacy to be filled. I should know this, as I am one of many of Dr. Huff’s patients. Therefore, I will stand behind my doctor and his staff.
Max W. Spencer
Owosso
