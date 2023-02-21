On Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at 11 a.m., I observed an automobile traveling approximately 55 mph on Krouse Road, heading east towards Owosso.
It then proceeded to continue at that speed down South Street, passing Candlewick Court, all the way to Chipman Street.
I thought that speeders were a big concern to homeowners in the city.
There was a big write-up about it in the paper and they made the decision to narrow the street.
I’ve been passed by speeding cars in that area on South Street. It isn’t a random thing anymore. I see this every day!
Last Tuesday, at around the same time, a semi was traveling Delaney Road southbound when two cars tried to pass the semi at around 55 mph while still in the 45 mph zone.
What’s going on with law enforcement? We see ads on TV about cops looking out for aggressive drivers! I could go on, but what’s the point!
