There’s no reason to live in fear

Damar Hamlin, safety for the Buffalo Bills, admits that fear crossed his mind when he put on the pads earlier this week for the first time after suffering full cardiac arrest during a game back in January.
“But,” he said, “my strength is rooted in my faith, and my faith is stronger than any fear.”
That’s a wonderful, courageous attitude for someone who almost died while playing the game of football to have.
That attitude has not always prevailed for some people. For instance, Florence told her friends at age 37 that she felt her life hung by a thread and she might die at any moment. So, she went to bed and stayed there. Her prediction was true. She did die … at the age of 90!
What was wrong with Florence? What malady so debilitated her that she convinced herself she could die any time?
Doctors examined her but could find nothing wrong. Many diagnosed her as hypochondriac. They said she was obsessed with death.
This diagnosis is all the more remarkable when you consider she had looked death in the face almost constantly for three years on the Crimean battlefield. Instead of suffering herself, she ministered to those who were suffering.
But starting at age 37, Florence Nightingale lived in fear of death for the next 53 years! A person who brought comfort and healing to so many others could not find comfort and healing for herself.
Others have recognized the debilitating effects of fear. Harry S. Truman, our 33rd president, said, “The worst danger we face is the danger of being paralyzed by doubts and fears. This danger is brought on by those who abandon faith and sneer at hope. It is brought on by those who spread cynicism and distrust and try to blind us to the great chance to do good for all mankind.”
No wonder one of the most repeated commands in the Bible is, “Do not be afraid” (Luke 2:10). With God’s help, let your faith overcome your fear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.