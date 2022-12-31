Snow: That four-letter word that strikes fear in some hearts and joy in others. As a lifelong resident of Michigan, I’ve witnessed and participated in resulting snowfalls for decades. While the recent “bomb cyclone” was a stark reminder of what it means to live in Michigan, it was just another snow event that we had to manage on our own terms.

As a youngster growing up in Oakland County, big snows were always fun. Snowball fights, snow forts and sledding were high on the agenda after a storm, but not until the sidewalks and driveway were cleared. We had no motorized equipment such as a snowblower or garden tractor; we kids provided all the power a shovel could handle. To me, such work was a challenge, yet nobody had to push us out the door or bribe us to get to work. It was fun work – and still is.

