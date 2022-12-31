Snow: That four-letter word that strikes fear in some hearts and joy in others. As a lifelong resident of Michigan, I’ve witnessed and participated in resulting snowfalls for decades. While the recent “bomb cyclone” was a stark reminder of what it means to live in Michigan, it was just another snow event that we had to manage on our own terms.
As a youngster growing up in Oakland County, big snows were always fun. Snowball fights, snow forts and sledding were high on the agenda after a storm, but not until the sidewalks and driveway were cleared. We had no motorized equipment such as a snowblower or garden tractor; we kids provided all the power a shovel could handle. To me, such work was a challenge, yet nobody had to push us out the door or bribe us to get to work. It was fun work – and still is.
By the 1970s, I was operating a wide variety of snow removal machines from snowblowers to tractors and trucks, as part of the duties of managing and maintaining large multi-family housing communities. The challenge was to get up before everyone else and clear the sidewalks, parking lots, and roads so that the working people could get to work.
Now retired from that life, my 1956 Allis-Chalmers model IB (industrial model B) with its 6-foot front snowblade, tire chains and wheel weights can handle what Mother Nature throws our way. Totally restored, the little beast fires right up with a 12-volt electrical system and electronic ignition. After finishing my plowing duties, there was one more task at hand: feeding the birds at a remote location.
Having a cabin in the woods with a bird-feeding station can be quite entertaining, while a vast array of winter visitors has come to rely upon the sunflower seed mixes. However, birders understand that once feeding is established, it’s incumbent on people to keep seed in the feeders – especially in the throes of winter. Just under a half mile from home, I had to make the off-road trek.
The wind-driven snow on Christmas day created another challenge to merely get to the feeder. My truck was disqualified with only 2-wheel drive, so I considered taking my ATV or walking. I made the decision to make the run in the 4-wheeler and bundled up as much as possible. The brutal west wind was even worse heading into it, but I soldiered on slowly.
A wide-open field had to be navigated next. Drifts were apparent on the east side of the field, so I took a line that appeared to have less of an accumulation. But, like water on the road, it’s impossible to know how deep it is; I found out soon enough, as I throttled the machine to build momentum. The ATV couldn’t get through what turned out to be a four-foot drift.
The wheels were about a foot off the ground when I got stuck. With no shovel, there were three options: hike home, hike the rest of the way to the feeder, or work to get it out. With nothing but my gloved hands, the digging began. After about a half hour, the machine settled onto the ground, but heading forward meant even deeper snow. With much persistence, I put the ATV in reverse and inched my way out the way I came in.
My glasses were totally fogged but I blasted through a couple more drifts on the way to the feeding station. All that hand-digging sure wasn’t fun, but the tiny Chickadees were actually landing on the feeder before I could finish hanging it back in the tree. The intense effort was worth the fight.
