On June 19, several angels helped me recover my runaway dog, Teddi.
There was the lovely Amazon lady who finally caught him. There was Jill, who drove me back to my car. Another sweet lady in a red SUV drove around and got out of her car several time to try and coax Teddi. And there were four adorable little girls who offered their assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.