Even though we’re still receiving weekly doses of snow, warmer weather is on the horizon. My garlic plants are pointing toward the sky, turkey vultures are back from their winter vacations, and the wild turkeys are making appearances in their nesting grounds. Plus, everyone’s favorite harbingers of spring — robins — are back in the neighborhood. However, if the robins never migrated, are they really back?

The American Robin is Michigan’s state bird and is tough enough to survive the chilling cold winds and snow Mother Nature dishes out, but many of them desert us when the going gets cruel. I’ve seen them wintering in southern Arizona, where they congregate in the thousands. It’s a sight to behold. But, like Canadian geese, not all robins migrate, which raises the question: How is it decided who goes south and who guts it out?

