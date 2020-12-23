It’s time to turn the spigot off of the lies and deceit of the Trump administration.
It doesn’t help with U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar’s cowardly and treasonous action to betray a democratic country to favor the jingoism of the Trump cult and to drink his “Kool-Aid.”
It’s time to move, but watch your back with the right-wing Proud Boys’ nationalism.
I called Moolenaar and put my comments on his answering service. I’d like to meet him and tell him what a coward he is, and ask him why.
Is he obsessed with power or money? There was no fraud or deceit in the national election.
I’ll do my best with a picket sign in front of his office if he runs again.
Jack Erhardt
Durand
