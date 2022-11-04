To anyone who has not voted, I would like to give my total and complete endorsement to Mark Zarcharda to be our representative for the 71st State House District.
I have met Mark and I can say with absolute confidence that not only is he an honest man, but he would do his absolute best for our county if he is elected. Most politicians do not deserve our trust. Mark does.
I’m not going to go on about his qualifications, because we all know them already and he is more than qualified.
The more important part is that Brian BeGole belongs nowhere near the state house.
This county has a corruption problem and we all know it, and at the end of the day, it all comes back to the Sheriff’s Department.
He has had plenty of chances to prove that he can do better, yet time and time again, he has proven that he cannot be trusted to represent anyone but himself and the county-level crooks he serves.
The last person we need representing us is one of the “good ol’ boys.”
We as citizens deserve a change that we have needed for so long and this election is our opportunity.
I have talked to so many people this election cycle and so far the only semi-convincing argument I have heard for Mr. BeGole is “I want him as far away from this county as possible.
“If it’s in Lansing, so be it,” and I find this so short-sighted.
We can do better and we should.
Please join me in voting for Mark Zacharda on Nov. 8 and help our county get the representation it truly deserves in Lansing.
