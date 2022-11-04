To anyone who has not voted, I would like to give my total and complete endorsement to Mark Zarcharda to be our representative for the 71st State House District.

I have met Mark and I can say with absolute confidence that not only is he an honest man, but he would do his absolute best for our county if he is elected. Most politicians do not deserve our trust. Mark does.

