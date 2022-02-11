Corunna’s 27th Festival of Trees held in McCurdy Park’s Youth Center is sponsored by Corunna Parks and Recreation Commission and Festival of Trees Committee with the generous assistance from community individuals, groups, schools and their staffs, City of Corunna staff, businesses and commission members.
Thank you to the following for making Corunna’s Festival of Trees an enjoyable family fun-filled success:
Lighted outside luminaries: Advanced Air Technology, Al and Shauna Bayless, Corunna Mills, Dave and Shelia Stone, Corunna VP Inc., D&D Trucking, Dort Federal Credit Union, Forterra Brick, Heritage Acres, Jana Kurrle, Johnny V’s, Katie Stawara, Little Caesars Pizza, Main Street Pizza, PFCU, Precision Electric, Randall and Sally Granger, Rick Kingsbury Agency, Richard & Margaret Waters, Signature Ford Lincoln, SLH Metals, South 401, the Fernette family, Right Way Auto. Thank you for the land of lights.
Parade of Lights: City of Corunna, volunteers and Corunna Police Department.
Decorated trees were sponsored by: Griffin Insurance Agency, Slingerland Auto Group, Bus and Carol Spaniola, the Corunna Fourth of July Commission, Curb Appeal, Rich Gold and Mary Spaniola-Gold, Sandra Sheridan, Eileen LeCureux and Barbara Davis, LaValley Realty, Tony and Kim Spaniola, Norma Kinney, Bridget Newbury, Corunna Poker Room, AMD Urgent Care, Right Way Automotive (five trees), Corunna DDA, Riverview Dental, Donna’s Reflections (two trees), C2AE, Shiawassee Family YMCA, Tyler Land Contracting, Joe and Patti Spaniola, Heritage Acres, PFCU Credit Union, Recreation Warehouse LLC (two trees), Friends of the Community Library, Marcy Brady Jazzercise, Tom and Angie Snell, Security Credit Union, Rathbun Farms, Riverbend Bowl, Paul Cupal, Murphy Home Renovations, Curwood Festival, St. Paul School, Elite Early Learning Center.
Wonderful theme decorations were made by: Elsa Meyer second grade — Melissa Princinsky and Mindy Palasio; Elsa Meyer first grade — Shari Judd, Allison King, Amy Schu and Cindy Richmond; Elsa Meyer third grade — Rebecca Termeer; Bryant Elementary — Mrs. Crego, Central Elementary — Hope Hicks, Sarah Bahm, Central Elementary first grade — Brooklyn Jodway; Emerson Elementary second grade — Jackie Buza, Emerson Elementary — Mrs.Pajtas, Mrs. Vander Molen, Mrs. Verlinde, Mrs. Cross, Jaimie West and Sarah Warren; Elsa Meyer Elementary — Kelly Fry and Heidi Haremski; Corunna Middle School — Betsy Herrick, Melissa Whalen, Candice Rivette, Leslie Brieger and Kevin Sturgis; Corunna Middle School Food Service; Corunna High School — Lisa Lambert; Corunna boys basketball; CHS Student Council; Elsa Meyer Elementary food staff; Louise Peacock Children Services — Kari Conley; Kimi Deyramond, Nellie Reed Elementary — Missy Boilore, Elite Early Learning Center; SRED-Mrs. Meyers and Mrs. Williams; Union Elementary — Sheryl Bauman; Flint St. John Vianney — C. Grohoski; Bentley Bright Beginnings —Mrs. Murphy; Curwood Festival; St. Paul School — Gina Moskal and teachers; Nellie Reed Elementary — Kara Hampton.
Evening entertainment was provided by: Gordon Russ the Magician; Tim Salisbury the Juggler; Christmas music by Alexis Taphouse and Lizzy Changler; Owosso Madrigal Choir; Owosso Acapella Choir; and Ashley’s Dance Shack.
A special thanks to Doneth Family Hitches for horse and carriage rides. Compliments to the Corunna Historical Village Commission’s wonderland of lights. Much appreciation to all.
Corunna Parks and Recreation Commission
Festival of Trees Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.