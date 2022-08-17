Regarding the O-E fuel situation, Board President Jones said in a recent statement that steps had already been taken to ensure that this doesn’t happen again.
To my knowledge, not a single one of these steps that has been taken has been told to the public.
This certainly doesn’t help working toward transparency.
I am including my list of items that I feel should be taken and I would hope that the board could tell us that all of these and more have been done already.
Steps that should be taken to address our district fuel situation:
● Full surveillance camera coverage of the area around and including the fuel pumps
● Complete documentation for every single disbursement of each type of fuel as is required by the state of Michigan for subsidized fuel.
This documentation should include date, name of person taking the fuel, amount of fuel disbursed and the purpose for which it is being used. This information should be made available for any future FOIA request.
● Remove all ‘automatic stipends’ in administrator contracts that give guaranteed amounts of money for district travel, regardless of actual miles traveled.
Mileage costs have decreased since COVID and several meetings continue to be done remotely.
● Have administrators turn in monthly mileage forms for actual miles traveled for district business to be reimbursed at the current IRS rate.
Each trip should be documented with date, destination, purpose of trip and actual miles traveled.
Reimbursement should also require that ‘mapquest’ or ‘google maps’ be attached to reimbursement forms for trips to verify actual miles.
To my knowledge, most schools and businesses already do this.
Like I said, these may have already been done and I hope that the board will disclose the actual steps they have taken to be transparent with the public.
