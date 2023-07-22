Ruling oneself must come before any great deeds

Young Dwight was frustrated. The third of seven sons, he desperately wanted to go trick-or-treating with his older brothers. Although he pleaded with his parents, they refused to let him go, insisting he was too young.
Overcome with anger, he ran outside, stopping at an apple tree, which he began pummeling with his fists. Sobbing, he pounded the tree until his fists were bleeding. His father grabbed him by the shoulders and shook him until he gained control of himself.
Still seething, the lad went to bed and cried into his pillow for an hour. His mother came in and, taking his hands in hers, she spread soothing salve on them and bandaged them. Quietly, she began quoting Scripture to her exasperated son: “He that is slow to anger is better than the mighty; and he that ruleth his spirit than he that taketh a city” (Proverbs 16:32 KJV).
More than 60 years later, he remembered his mother’s words. He said, “I have always looked back on that conversation as one of the most valuable moments of my life.”
Of course, neither he nor his mother realized at the time that ten-year-old Dwight David Eisenhower would grow up to be Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe in World War II, or that he would achieve the five-star rank of General of the Army, or that he would become the 34th President of the United States.
As commanding general, he led forces that took many cities. But it all began with the realization that he had to conquer his own spirit before he could lead others.
His predecessor in the presidency, Harry S. Truman, observed, “In reading the lives of great men, I found that the first victory they won was over themselves … self-discipline with all of them came first.”
As Sir Edmund Hillary, one of the first to reach the summit of Mt. Everest, said, “It is not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves.”
Whatever you need to overcome, God can enable you to do it.
