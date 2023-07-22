Ruling oneself must come before any great deeds

Young Dwight was frustrated. The third of seven sons, he desperately wanted to go trick-or-treating with his older brothers. Although he pleaded with his parents, they refused to let him go, insisting he was too young.

Overcome with anger, he ran outside, stopping at an apple tree, which he began pummeling with his fists. Sobbing, he pounded the tree until his fists were bleeding. His father grabbed him by the shoulders and shook him until he gained control of himself.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.