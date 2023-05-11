The brilliant poet Maya Angelou who once said: “When someone tells you who they are, believe them the first time.”
In 2016, while being interviewed by Access Hollywood personality Billy Bush, Donald Trump — obviously believing he was speaking “off the record” — clearly stated that, because he was a star, he could “grab” women’s genitals without consequence.
More than a dozen women have since come forward to say Trump had sexually assaulted them, one of whom was able to convince a jury to unanimously award her $5 million after finding Trump liable for assault and defamation.
While claiming E. Jean Carroll was “not his type” in a sworn 2022 deposition, Trump nonetheless mistook Carroll’s photograph for a likeness of his former wife, Marla Maples. Perhaps, in spite of his marrying her, Ms. Maples wasn’t his type either.
In the same deposition, he agreed yet again that groping women is the “fortunate” province of stars, which he agreed he believed himself to be.
In their closing argument to the jury, Carroll’s lawyers pointed out the obvious: Mr. Trump didn’t even think appearing in court to present his side was worth his time.
To anyone still contemplating the absurd notion of actually voting for Trump, I ask the following: Is the example of an admitted sexual predator really the role model you wish to present to your son, your nephew or grandson? Do you actually plan to defend a vote for Donald Trump to your daughter, niece or granddaughter? Lastly, is there no Trumpian behavior sufficiently disgusting to pierce his false luster?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.