In my opinion, the United States has moved through most of the steps of social disintegration.
We now have three political parties — Democrats, Republicans and RINOs (Republicans-in-name-only, aka Donald Trump).
Trump has the golden tongue of demagogues with mythical appeal to the aristrocrats of the white superior Aryan race.
An acquaintance of mine called recently and asked if I would go to Trump’s rally.
He was hypnotized in ecstasy.
He was one who said we are a “mongrel, multicultured society.” Is this normal?
People like this should go to a licensed psychologist for detox.
It’s best we have two political parties for checks and balances. Not people who follow Trump, who states Vladimir Putin is a genius. Will the judicial system be corrupt and give Trump a pass on his crimes?
Jack Erhardt
Durand
