I ran across an article in RealClearPolitics website that stated:
“Today, according to Gallup, only 7% of American adults have a ‘great deal’ of trust and confidence in the media and only 27% say they have ‘a fair amount.’ That number is offset by a corresponding number of Americans (28%) who say they do not have very much confidence in the press. But the 7% of those with great faith in the media are dwarfed by the 38% of Americans who answer ‘none at all’ when asked whether they believe newspapers, television and radio are giving them the news straight.”
“Notably, this is the first time that the percentage of Americans with no trust at all in the media is higher than the percentage with a great deal or a fair amount combined,” Gallup pointed out.
I point this out because I am a loyal subscriber to this fine paper, but I would guess 90% of the opinions, articles from other sources and commentaries are very liberal, anti-conservative, pro-Democrat, negative towards Republicans, even though, judging from poll results of the last elections, I would say Shiawassee County is probably 90% Republican.
My suggestion is to please add more content that represents what this county believes in — possibly commentators like Ross Douthat or/and Nick Gillespie, who lean conservative/Libertarian — and to print articles from more balanced entities or have a more balanced writing style that focuses more on facts and less on opinion.
As always, I appreciate this space to voice opinions and will continue to support this paper.
I feel the Argus-Press has represented both sides of the fence pretty fairly and I have to disagree with your guesstimate of 90% on both the commentaries and Shiawassee County’s republican percentage. I have read many articles and opinions here that I have agreed with and disagreed with over the 43 years I have been a Shiawassee County resident and Argus subscriber. I think the Argus is doing a fine job with what this country believes in and I hope they continue to represent an honest and neutral position for all of the people who subscribe to their news service.
You have got to be kidding! When Richard Campbell was running it, it was quite fair. When Dan Basso was Editor, he was admittedly left leaning but he was pretty fair. Now? This paper is so left leaning I'm surprised that the building on Exchange hasn't fallen over yet. It's bad enough that when my subscription runs out, I'm not going to renew it. It's too bad with the subscribership already dwindling.
