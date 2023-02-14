Although I now reside in Summerfield, Fla., for most of my youth and young adulthood I lived in Chapin Twp. and Chesaning. I graduated from Elsie High School in 1963.

At the age of 18, after working at Owosso’s Mitchell-Bentley Corporation, I was hired by Buick Motor Division as an assembly line worker before undertaking tool and die apprenticeship, which eventually, after courses at Mott Community College, led to a position in tool design and drafting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.