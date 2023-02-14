Although I now reside in Summerfield, Fla., for most of my youth and young adulthood I lived in Chapin Twp. and Chesaning. I graduated from Elsie High School in 1963.
At the age of 18, after working at Owosso’s Mitchell-Bentley Corporation, I was hired by Buick Motor Division as an assembly line worker before undertaking tool and die apprenticeship, which eventually, after courses at Mott Community College, led to a position in tool design and drafting.
While instructing apprentices part-time at MCC, I was unwittingly bitten by the “teaching bug,” and I went back to school in pursuit of a second career as an educator.
I graduated from Michigan State University in 1974 — having done my student-teaching at Ovid-Elsie High School — and obtained a master’s degree from the University of Michigan in 1978, accepting a teaching position at Morehead State University in Kentucky shortly thereafter.
Further stops included Purdue University, to teach as a graduate student and pursue a Ph.D. and Northeast Missouri State University — where I was an assistant professor. From there I landed at Eastern Illinois University’s School of Applied Engineering and Technology.
As a byproduct of my love of teaching and serving, I published two “computer-aided drafting and design” textbooks and a number of journal-published articles, including “Learning Styles: Teaching Technology Subjects can be More Effective” and “Revival of Youth Apprenticeship in America.”
The latter article appeared in the Journal of the American Technology Education Association and advanced a cause for which I have been a staunch advocate.
In 2007, I retired from Eastern Illinois University and was named “professor emeritus.” I have stayed interested and as active as possible in university political affairs (I was for several years the school’s union representative and faculty senator.)
In 2017, I decided to restart the College Republicans as a resident student organization (RSO) on campus — seeing as there were clubs for student Democrats.
Restarting the club was a challenge.
I was informed by a few student leaders that there was not enough Republican students on campus to support a College Republicans club. Students who had verbally committed to the group were discouraged from joining. The group was not initially provided with a place to meet on campus. I was even told by a political science professor that “you have white privilege” when I suggested starting the club. However, through persistence, we were able to start the club and make it fairly popular.
Having balanced political ideologies in public college campuses is critical. With diversity, extremism — whether liberal or conservative — which runs counter to our democratic constitutional laws can be challenged.
On most campuses, the majority of faculty and students tend to be liberal — to the point that those with conservative political views are shy to the point of being embarrassed about voicing their own opinions — but establishing a healthy political discourse in American society can begin on college campuses if effort is applied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.