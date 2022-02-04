Only the most brainwashed of Donald Trump’s legions could have mistaken his recent “Texas Declaration”: that he would, upon re-election in 2024, presidentially pardon January 6 insurrectionists who (at his direction) violently attempted to overturn the official result of the Electoral College.
There are no fewer than three motives for threatening such an action, each of which is beyond the pale of American history and law. First, Donald Trump is effectively confessing that he is guilty of treason — and hopes to prevent those conspirators who attacked the Capitol from implicating him directly by offering a preemptive “get out of jail free card.”
This makes the obstruction of justice committed by Richard Nixon (by a million dollar bribe of the Watergate “plumbers”) — shrink into insignificance by comparison.
The second likely cause of Trump’s insanely stupid proclamation is that he has now lost all control of his mental faculties.
Only a man living in a fantasy world could possibly believe that such a publicly announced intention to tamper with witnesses would not be either politically suicidal — or leave him so legally exposed that justice would inevitably result in criminal indictment — or both.
Lastly, by officially embracing the “sword of savior” of those traitors who engaged in mortal combat with Capitol police officers, Donald Trump is now the self-admitted enemy of all men and women in blue.
The degree to which all Republicans have tolerated, if not approved, the anti-democratic behavior of the 45th president will be marked in history books as the greatest crime ever committed against the United States of America — to be exceeded only by their lingering willingness to even imagine allowing this villain to ever seek the presidency again.
Thomas Smith
Durand
