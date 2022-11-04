Republican Ben Frederick, our current state representative, is the gold standard for the caliber of representation that Michiganders should expect from their elected officials. The entire Michigan legislature recognizes Frederick’s unifying, bipartisan leadership as an asset to the entire state.
Although Frederick is unfortunately not seeking an office this election cycle, our community nevertheless has the opportunity to select a handful of exceptional candidates for various posts.
Four candidates in particular have proven themselves to be unifiers and bipartisan relationship builders.
At the federal level, 7th Congressional District candidate Elissa Slotkin has been acclaimed as a bipartisan problem solver since her first term in office began in 2019. Slotkin was rated one of the top 10 most bipartisan members of Congress by the Lugar Center, a nonpartisan organization founded by former Republican Senator Richard Lugar of Indiana.
Slotkin’s willingness to reach across the aisle in an era of extreme Congressional partisanship and legislative gridlock has been the key to her success in passing legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs, protect Medicare from the corporate extremists who want Medicare funding to be rerouted to their corporate bank accounts, and shore up investments in living wage jobs for her constituents.
At the state level, 71st state house district candidate Mark Zacharda is a farmer and a former teacher.
Zacharda knows from his firsthand experience in the classroom that a well-funded K-12 education for every child is the foundation that has made our nation great.
Zacharda will fight for every child and their families against former education secretary Betsy DeVos’s war on public schools.
DeVos has lobbied relentlessly to finance candidates who will vote to defund public schools and to turn private schools into tax shelters for the wealthy. DeVos has bought a number of candidates this year, including Zacharda’s opponent, Sheriff Brian BeGole, Slotkin’s opponent, State Senator Tom Barrett, and gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon — whom DeVos has lavished more than $7 million on. The radical agenda of DeVos’s candidates to defund public schools is yet one more reason not to vote for those candidates.
At the local government level, Steven Perry and Anthony Karhoff are two hard-working candidates whose addition to the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners will be a force multiplier for goodwill, transparency in government, and taxpayer-centered fiscal management. These two men stand in stark contrast to their divisive, scandal-ridden opponents.
By joining together and voting for Elissa Slotkin, Mark Zacharda, Anthony Karhoff and Steven Perry on Tuesday, Nov. 8, we can build on the achievements of Ben Frederick. One community, one America.
I agree! I'm excited that we have some politicians on our ballot this cycle that I think legimitaly have the best interest of our community at heart. I'm encouraged as well by the increase in engagement within local government and local politics from people of all backgrounds and ages!
