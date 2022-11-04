Republican Ben Frederick, our current state representative, is the gold standard for the caliber of representation that Michiganders should expect from their elected officials. The entire Michigan legislature recognizes Frederick’s unifying, bipartisan leadership as an asset to the entire state.

Although Frederick is unfortunately not seeking an office this election cycle, our community nevertheless has the opportunity to select a handful of exceptional candidates for various posts.

Stephen Schlaack, MBA
I agree! I'm excited that we have some politicians on our ballot this cycle that I think legimitaly have the best interest of our community at heart. I'm encouraged as well by the increase in engagement within local government and local politics from people of all backgrounds and ages!

