It’s hard to know where to begin when thinking back on the 15 years I’ve been granted to serve in public office for this area, so I’ll simply say thank you.
Serving on the Owosso City Council, as mayor of Owosso and as state representative for Shiawassee and rural Saginaw County have been true honors. I want to thank all those who offered encouragement, mentorship, prayers, and correction along the way as I sought to grow professionally and be an effective voice for our region. I look back without regret on the worthwhile efforts we pursued together over years of both hardship and renewal.
I wish to thank my parents Michael and Barbara for always supporting me even when I know these pursuits took them far out of their comfort zones. I can also never express my appreciation adequately to my wife Lydia and our children Devlin and Katie for the sacrifices they made over the years. Long nights away and full weekends create tremendous strain on a family; yet, by God’s grace, we persevered and are looking forward to a new chapter as a family.
Thank you also to the people of my hometown of Owosso, who have stood with me over a combined five elections as I’ve sought to serve in varied capacities. My family is grateful to continue to call such a special place our home.
This season of elected service may be at an end for me, but I still feel the same hope and optimism I did back in 2007. To those who are taking office and carrying forward the work, thank you. It’s never been a more difficult time to be effective in politics, which is what makes sacrificial leadership by people of sound character even more essential. Civility and sound ethical governance; these are choices that must be actively pursued by those who take on the burden of the public trust, the stewardship of a public office, and the management of public resources.
Public service should and still can be an honorable pursuit, yet it falls to each new generation to ensure. Thank you for the opportunity granted me to pursue this work in the hopes of leaving things a little better.
My family wishes yours a joyous New Year.
