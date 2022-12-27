It’s hard to know where to begin when thinking back on the 15 years I’ve been granted to serve in public office for this area, so I’ll simply say thank you.

Serving on the Owosso City Council, as mayor of Owosso and as state representative for Shiawassee and rural Saginaw County have been true honors. I want to thank all those who offered encouragement, mentorship, prayers, and correction along the way as I sought to grow professionally and be an effective voice for our region. I look back without regret on the worthwhile efforts we pursued together over years of both hardship and renewal.

