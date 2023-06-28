Thank you, Gene Biondi!
Updated: June 28, 2023 @ 5:53 pm
Thank you, Gene Biondi!
I read with a great deal of personal pleasure the June 2 article about military hero, Lt. Col. Gene Biondi, as he turned 100 years old, that was featured on the front page of The Argus-Press.
In May 1977, an ordinance establishing a Shiawassee County economic development corporation was adopted. Gene was the first Executive Director of Economic Development Corporation of Shiawassee County.
Lt. Col. Gene Biondi served Shiawassee County and the business community of Owosso and Corunna for 20 years with the same grit he showed in his military career. He was a big part of the early success of the Shiawassee Economic Development Corporation and never received the recognition he deserved. Thank you for a job well done!
Gene, I thank you for your service and I wish you a happy (belated) 100th birthday!
Harry Buehler
Corunna
