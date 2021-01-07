State Sen. Tom Barrett
Republican, 24th District
Don’t let anyone mislead you, every single elected official that I have spoken with has condemned acts of violence today, myself included.
I stand on the side of law and order and completely condemn acts of violence.
The people acting violent are responsible for their behavior and should be held accountable for their actions, (Wednesday) and every time people riot and break the law.
