As the grandson of a Christian pastor who believed in (and practiced) inclusiveness, “the golden rule” and tolerance, I am becoming both terrified and shocked by the anti-LGBQL rhetoric which, in all probability, contributes to the kind of suffering and death which occurred in Colorado Springs.
Any Christian who allows un-Christlike hate to find a voice is complicit in giving rise to such violence.
