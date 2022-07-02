Reading the article about the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency, I too agree they they mean more to us than transportation. The dispatchers and drivers become a part of our lives. They are friendly and go out of their way to help us with our needs. We appreciate them all greatly.
Here’s the thing, though: we need more transportation options for Shiawassee County. There is no other option for most of us. A service or agency turn to when SATA is down would be helpful. Something that runs weekends and holidays would be great, too.
There must be something that someone can start up to help with this. Shiawassee County residents need it.
Stephanie Plashek
Corunna
