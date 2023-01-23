With all these classified documents being found in private residences, I have to wonder how many more of them are out there somewhere?
Apparently someone isn’t doing their job for many years now, even though the taxpayers are probably paying the wages for someone who’s job it is to keep track of these documents.
This taking classified documents home or anywhere else outside of a locked secure area within a government office should not ever happen under any circumstance.
Why aren’t those employees whose job keeping track of these documents is being questioned and called out on this? Apparently these employees are no different than the government agencies I have personally delt with like Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, FEMA and the IRS. Each time I called any of them, I was given a different answer to the same question.
All of these agencies need a total restructuring and house cleaning. No one is held accountable in any of these government agencies.
