Voter ID is a must in our state and country.
Any person in our state and country should be required to show proof who they are, period. Only in America, you must pay into unemployment insurance agency and be required by Michigan law to prove who you are. The UIA can take upwards of 15 weeks to review and verify, and can reject any claim.
Our state’s Democrats put this in place, causing undue hardship for our unemployed persons with late payments, or worst. The UIA is at best being run by a political appointed friend of the governor, who has no idea what she is doing. A governor whom the Michigan Supreme Court ruled her practices unconstitutional. We have an attorney general who is more interested in Democrat rule than the law and is more interested in politics the her job.
Michigan needs to require each and every person who wishes to vote to show ID to protect the vote, or require an in-person vote where the person must put a finger in ink.
Jeff Schumacher
Owosso
