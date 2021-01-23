It was an honor to attend the 59th presidential inauguration today and I am thankful to the men and women of law enforcement and the military who helped ensure this was a safe event.
Congratulations to President Biden, and also to Vice President Harris on her historic swearing-in. I wish them the best as they lead our nation and I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to address the challenges facing our country.
As soon as possible, we must defeat the virus, safely re-open the economy, and create a more prosperous nation for all Americans.
Congressman John Moolenaar
attended the inauguration
of President Joe Biden
the 46th President of the United States
