With trout fishing season around the corner, it was time this week for me to walk softly and to carry a tired flashlight. The particularly heavy rains of spring were impetus enough for me to get out in the dark and collect some bait: nightcrawlers.

My innate cheapness led me ape my childhood habits. Back in the day, my best friend, Jack Shepherd, and I would hunt for nightcrawlers ahead of some lake fishing for whatever was hungry.

