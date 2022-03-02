LAINGSBURG — There were no big scorers Tuesday night for Laingsburg.
Just a gritty “Pack” of team players giving max effort at both ends of the floor.
The end result was a 69-35 Senior Night blowout of visiting Portland St. Patrick as 12 different Laingsburg players scored — including all six seniors the team honored before the game with their parents.
Laingsburg coach Daniel Morrill started an all-senior lineup of Alex Brown, Miguel Fajardo, Noah Hagerty, Cooper Wilson and Ethan West. As a goodwill gesture, Laingsburg allowed Portland St. Patrick to score the first two points. Then Wilson, who is injured with a high ankle sprain, was allowed to score an uncontested point-blank bucket.
Wilson kissed the floor at halfcourt and was substituted out quickly for senior Jack Byrnes. Wilson then got a huge hug from Morrill before going to the bench.
“My seniors are an extremely hard-working group of young men and just a joy to coach,” Morrill said. “I enjoyed having the opportunity to send the seniors out the right way. They played hard for their entire career. To get a good league win, at home, on Senior Night and to feel good about everything as we get ready for the districts, I think it’s important — not just for the seniors but the entire team.”
Laingsburg, getting 11-point outings from sophomore Zander Woodruff and junior Connor Hulliberger, rose to 10-5 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference and 10-8 overall. Byrnes scored nine points — on three 3-pointers — while Brown had eight points.
Morrill also finished the game with an all-senior lineup, going back to his veterans for the final 3 minutes.
Brown said the win, which snapped a three-game losing streak, was satisfying.
“I think we had to win — for the fans and for the seniors on the team and all of the guys,” Brown said. “We just needed this one.”
Laingsburg had previously beaten the Shamrocks 65-27 Jan. 13. It didn’t take long for the Wolfpack to cue up an encore. By the time a 3-pointer from Brown midway through the first made it 12-3 in favor of Laingsburg, the writing was already on the wall.
Thanks in part to Woodruff scoring nine of his eventual 11 points in the second frame, the Wolfpack stretched the lead to 36-19 at halftime. The last two periods were just about determining the margin.
Portland St. Patrick’s Shane Cook finished with a game-high 12 points. But that was little consolation for the Shamrocks, who fell to 2-13 in the CMAC and 2-16 overall.
Laingsburg tried to maintain its defensive intensity throughout, Morrill said, and for the most part they succeeded.
“Look, I’m never satisfied,” Morrill said. “They’re always working to do better — that’s something that we try and hang our hat on, making sure we are consistent defensively. It can allow for some inconsistency offensively. It doesn’t always work that way. But tonight I thought we were pretty well disciplined.”
Having 12 players score was a significant stat for Morrill.
“That’s what felt good, too,” Morrill said. “We’ve had a couple of stretches this season that just haven’t felt very good — a couple of very close losses and difficult challenges. Kids like Eli Woodruff injured right now and a three-game losing streak. To get a bunch of guys good minutes, some points, feels really good. Xander got 11 points in very limited minutes tonight.”
The Wolpack is one game behind second-place Bath (11-4 CMAC) in the league standings and has one regular season game remaining — Friday at home against Dansville. Pewamo-Westphalia (14-1 CMAC) has already locked up the CMAC title.
LAINGSBURG SCORING: Jacob Essenberg 1 2-4 4, Ty Randall 3 0-0 6, Connor Hulliberger 4 3-5 11, Miguel Fajardo 1 1-2 3, Alex Brown 3 0-0 8, Cooper Wilson 1 0-0 2, Noah Hagerty 1 0-0 2, Zander Woodruff 3 4-4 11, Ethan West 2 2-3 6, Jack Byrnes 3 0-0 9, Luke Snyder 2 0-2 4, Brayden Thomas 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 12-20 69.
PORTLAND ST. PATRICK SCORING: Shane Cook 3 5-7 12. Totals 13 10 -13 39.
