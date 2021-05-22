In response to Rep. John Moolenaar’s May 20 pathetic attempt to justify his vote against the formation of a “January 6th Insurrection Commission”:
So, Mr. Moolenaar, would you have also voted against the bipartisan commission to study the 9/11 terrorist attack?
Can there be any doubt in your mind that establishing the facts of what took place Jan. 6 is at least as important as learning what made 9/11 possible?
There are only three possible motives for your refusal to conduct an in-depth analysis of this national tragedy: You are once again eagerly in lockstep with Donald Trump’s “big lie”; and are unwilling to place country over your allegiance to a cult; you are terrified of your party’s militant wrath for courageous men and women who actually seek the truth; you live in horror of being “primaried” in 2022 by a Trumpist fanatic who would “kiss the ring” and drink the Kool-Aid daily.
You, sir, are a coward whose oath of office has been rendered null and void by your loyalty to an orange, domestic potentate.
Thomas Smith
Durand
