The other night I sat down to watch TV only to find the station blocked, because billionaires want more money!
Also, while my husband was watching ESPN, it blacked out. The screen showed a message basically telling us we may need to cough up more money if we want to keep these stations.
This is coming from a multi-billion dollar corporation — Disney. Walt would not be happy.
He loved to make people happy, not sucking them dry.
He was about creating joy, getting families together on Sunday nights.
Now look at it. Nothing but corporate greed! Stressing people out for money they sure as hell don’t need.
Our cable and satellite companies are not driving up prices; greedy stations are.
Please don’t call and get mad at cable people; they are trying to keep prices down as best they can. They don’t want to lose customers.
People are gonna find a way and jump ship. It won’t bother corporate money grubbers, but the cable and satellite companies will suffer. All to force us to take something a lot of us don’t want, or can’t afford.
Now that Disney got it started up, the rest will follow with the grand screw job, sticking it to the people.
They better watch it! They are betting the hands that feed them, and, we’re over it!
