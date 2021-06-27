If anyone in Owosso believes the picture in the paper is a “golf cart,” it is nowhere near a golf cart: That is a quad.
The pictured “cart” isn’t allowed on any golf course due to the tires. My best guess is that machine would travel in excess of 30 mph. As I told the police chief here in Lake County, Florida, a golf cart will be ticketed and may be taken.
In the Villages they have a driving lane, but no cart can operate over 23 mph without a license plate, stop lights and turn signals. The local newspaper from The Villages noted today that there have been 23 accidents this year already and one death from golf cart accidents with other carts.
Dan Post
The Villages, Florida
(former Owosso resident)
