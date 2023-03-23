Whether you have them for sport or protection, guns need to be locked away safely. Yet a 2018 Johns Hopkins University public health survey shows that less than half of Americans safely store their firearms.
Knowing this — and knowing that, in many cases, it is easier to purchase firearms than to adopt a dog — we support proposed Michigan laws requiring safe storage, as well as those requiring universal background checks and extreme risk protection orders.
Our state representative, Brian BeGole (R-71), has already voted NO on the House bills that advocate for significant gun safety. Our Senator, Sam Singh (D-28), voted yes on the Senate version.
The bills passed along party lines as the majority Democratic party supports these common-sense reforms.
The combined bills are back in committee for summary and a final vote.
There is still time for Rep. BeGole to be on the side of the common good. His argument that we will lose more hunters with any regulations is a false argument. We have already lost 250,000 hunters in the past generation without added safety regulations.
These reforms, passed in many states, do not violate Second Amendment rights in our opinion, yet BeGole’s website states that his vote represents his “being a strong supporter of Second Amendment rights.”
Gun violence is the number one cause of death for kids and teens in our country. They are dying while Rep. BeGole talks about the lack of deer hunters in our county!
The reforms under consideration are similar in nature to public health measures with regulate and reduce the harm from alcohol, automobiles and cigarettes.
Please consider contacting Rep. BeGole to let him know we want him to vote in support of the gun safety reform bills at (517) 373-0853. You will probably have to leave a message. His mailing address is N-1090 House Office Building, P.O. Box 30014, Lansing, MI 48909.
Steve and Kathleen Zemcik
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.