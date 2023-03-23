Whether you have them for sport or protection, guns need to be locked away safely. Yet a 2018 Johns Hopkins University public health survey shows that less than half of Americans safely store their firearms.

Knowing this — and knowing that, in many cases, it is easier to purchase firearms than to adopt a dog — we support proposed Michigan laws requiring safe storage, as well as those requiring universal background checks and extreme risk protection orders.

