Lloyd John Ogilvie was Chaplain of the United States Senate from 1995 to 2003. Years before he served in that capacity, he was vacationing on the rugged coast of Scotland. One afternoon he took a hike without mentioning to anyone where he was going. Although it was raining, he forged ahead, enjoying the brisk wind and the sound of the waves crashing on the rocks.

As he jumped from one boulder to another along the coastline, he slipped on the wet surface and jammed his leg between two giant rocks. He pulled his leg out but when he tried to put any weight on it, it collapsed “like limp spaghetti.” He later learned his leg was broken in seven places.

