Lloyd John Ogilvie was Chaplain of the United States Senate from 1995 to 2003. Years before he served in that capacity, he was vacationing on the rugged coast of Scotland. One afternoon he took a hike without mentioning to anyone where he was going. Although it was raining, he forged ahead, enjoying the brisk wind and the sound of the waves crashing on the rocks.
As he jumped from one boulder to another along the coastline, he slipped on the wet surface and jammed his leg between two giant rocks. He pulled his leg out but when he tried to put any weight on it, it collapsed “like limp spaghetti.” He later learned his leg was broken in seven places.
Miles from any other human, he realized he could die in the cold before anyone began looking for him.
He prayed, and a plan came to him. By pushing himself backward with his hands over the wet rocks, he found he could slowly move. However, the pain was so severe that sometimes he blacked out. He shouted, hoping to attract someone’s attention but no one answered.
When he felt hopeless, a Scripture verse he had memorized years earlier came to his mind: “For I know the thoughts which I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope” (Jeremiah 29:11 NKJV).
Ogilvie felt the Lord’s assurance that he was not finished and did indeed have a future and a hope!
Soon it stopped raining and he saw in the distance three people. One turned out to be a doctor, who had decided to take a walk with his children after the rain stopped. The doctor went into action and summoned a farmer’s Land Rover to transport Ogilvie to a hospital where he was treated.
I certainly hope you have not experienced that level of trauma. But whatever you’re going through, remember that promise and trust in God that he also has a future and a hope for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.