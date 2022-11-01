To the individuals putting up yard signs that claim Proposal 3 is “Too Confusing” and “Too Extreme.” How do you know if it’s extreme if you’re too confused by the wording? How is it confusing if you think it’s too extreme?
To the individuals putting up “Don’t Restrict Parental Rights” signs, Proposal 3 is actually restricting your rights more than before.
It restricts your parental rights by choosing when you become a parent. Proposal 3 seeks to restore parental rights by allowing an individual to choose when they become a parent.
There is so much misinformation being spread around Proposal 3, I’m asking that the Argus-Press publish the full language of Proposal 3 prior to the election, so that readers can see the language and decide if it’s “Too Confusing” or “Too Extreme” for themselves instead of letting other people choose for them.
Bottom line, this is an argument of separation of church and state.
There is significant correlation between the Christian-right and anti-abortion activists.
Our country was founded upon separation of church and state for a multitude of reasons, one being that it was important to keep government control out of religion, as it could possibly backslide into the tyrannical government control of religion, which was the reason Pilgrims fled to the Americas in the first place.
Presidents Thomas Jefferson and James Madison believed that without separating church from state, there could be no real religious freedom.
Several years later President Madison wrote of “total separation of the church from the state.”
“Strongly guarded as is the separation between religion and government in the Constitution of the United States,” Madison wrote, “practical distinction between religion and civil government is essential to the purity of both and as guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States.”
In a letter to Edward Livingston, Madison further expanded, “We are teaching the world the great truth that governments do better without kings and nobles than with them. The merit will be doubled by the other lesson that religion flourishes in greater purity, without than with the aid of government.”
I ask that this election season, you remind yourself that you are voting for the good of your community and your country. A community and country that were founded on freedoms for all.
