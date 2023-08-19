Determined learners can overcome any obstacle

Bob Dwyer made history in 2019 when, at the age of 90, he became the oldest person ever to graduate from Northeastern Illinois University.
When he left school as a young man, he considered it a temporary thing, intending to go back. However, life interfered. He enlisted in the army, got married, pursued a successful career in the fasteners business and never found the right opportunity to resume his education. He retired at age 80.
After retiring, and especially after losing his wife Peggy in 2010, he missed human interaction. So, he signed up for a rigorous course in interdisciplinary studies. He said, “I am curious by nature,” and that helped motivate him to take philosophy, sociology, communications, geography, education and political science.
His nine children and 22 grandchildren attended the commencement where he walked across the stage in cap and gown. They, along with many others, were fascinated by his ambition.
It was harder than he anticipated, but as he says, “When the going gets tough, the tough get going.”
I think Peter would have admired Bob Dwyer’s ambition and perseverance. Greeting his readers he wrote, “Grace and peace be yours in abundance thorough the knowledge of God and of Jesus our Lord” (2 Peter 1:2 NIV).
Of course, as David Jeremiah points out, when Peter talks about knowledge, “he isn’t talking about educational degrees or IQ levels. He’s telling you to enroll in God’s classroom and do as Jesus said in Matthew 11:29, ‘Take my yoke upon you and learn from me.’”
Knowledge as Scripture defines it is more than book learning. It certainly means delving into God’s Word, the Bible, but it goes beyond that to include a relational aspect: getting to know who God is, followed by a behavioral aspect: a commitment to become like him and walk in his ways.
Bob Dwyer overcame many obstacles in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree. You and I, with God’s help, can also overcome whatever obstacles stand in the way of our pursing the knowledge of God and his ways.
