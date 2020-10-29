I just wanted to write a quick letter of support for Sheriff Brian BeGole. My name is Larry K. Atteberry, and I’m with the Memorial Healthcare Public Safety Department.
As I am ending my career with Memorial in the next few weeks and moving on to other opportunities, I wanted to take a final few moments of my time here to write this letter. I have been with Memorial for the past 61/2 years. Many of these years I have had countless opportunities to work with BeGole and his team at the sheriff’s office.
All my interactions and experiences with BeGole and his team have always been professional and productive encounters. One of my first meetings with BeGole was through my wife, who has been a nurse with Memorial for numerous years. During this meeting BeGole had stopped by our home to drop off tickets for the train for his fundraiser for his first election. He was very pleasant and personal during this first meeting.
Over the years, our friendship has continued on a professional level. BeGole has worked with our department on many occasions and has also allowed my officers to do our firearms training at the Shiawassee County range. We also have participated in many other trainings with Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office such as night shoots; AVI phase 1, 2 and 3 (active shooter training) which consisted of bringing many agencies — like the Owosso police, Perry police, Michigan State Police, Laingsburg police, Morrice police, Durand police, Corunna police and many other agencies. This training brought all law enforcement entities together to train in the same way utilizing the same techniques. This was a great networking venture that has brought all these agencies closer together and allowed for future training events and exercises.
BeGole also worked with me and the hospital in doing an appreciation for hospital staff that lined the streets and hospital property with patrol vehicles and fire trucks to support hospital staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. This act of kindness from all fire and police agencies was well-received by our hospital staff and meant so much to them during these difficult times.
In closing, I just wanted to express how much I have enjoyed the networking and opportunities shared with all these local law enforcement agencies and give a huge thanks to Sheriff BeGole in being a key part in bringing all these agencies together to build a stronger bond and brotherhood between us all. I feel this is truly a benefit for Shiawassee County. I have truly enjoyed being a part of this community and county.
Larry K. Atteberry
Memorial Healthcare Public Safety
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.