We Michiganders are about to find out the Republican list of priorities: they will fight for political control of women’s reproductive health care, forcing even rape and incest child victims to carry babies to term; they continue savage, bigoted attacks on LGBT human beings, including children, whose parents struggle to prevent depression and suicide; the “party of the right to life” will attack a governor who did her level best to minimize the Covid-19 death toll, but applaud a GOP governor who presided over the lead poisoning of an entire city’s population; and they continue to defend assault weapon manufacturers who deliberately market to minors and militia radicals.

Lastly, they actually applaud the convicted insurrectionists who nearly murdered Mike Pence, as they attempted a coup to violently prevent the transfer of power on Jan. 6th, 2021.

