We Michiganders are about to find out the Republican list of priorities: they will fight for political control of women’s reproductive health care, forcing even rape and incest child victims to carry babies to term; they continue savage, bigoted attacks on LGBT human beings, including children, whose parents struggle to prevent depression and suicide; the “party of the right to life” will attack a governor who did her level best to minimize the Covid-19 death toll, but applaud a GOP governor who presided over the lead poisoning of an entire city’s population; and they continue to defend assault weapon manufacturers who deliberately market to minors and militia radicals.
Lastly, they actually applaud the convicted insurrectionists who nearly murdered Mike Pence, as they attempted a coup to violently prevent the transfer of power on Jan. 6th, 2021.
Democrats, on the contrary, have passed the largest (desperately needed) infrastructure law which will make dramatic improvements over the next decade.
Democrats are about to pass legislation which will, for the first time, allow Medicare to negotiate the kinds of low prices which, until now, big Pharma only gave to Canada and Mexico.
This law will force billion dollar companies, which have paid little of no taxes for years, to finally pony up their fair share.
And it will strengthen the ACA, to make affordable medical insurance coverage available to the greatest number of uninsured families.
And as global warming makes weather disasters a new norm, this law begins to make long overdue progress in reducing carbon emissions by making the United States a leader in solar and wind tech deployment.
And yet, as families continue to suffer flooding, forest fires and deadly heat waves, not one Republican senator chose to vote for these critical measures.
For any rational voter who even remotely cares about individual freedom and our planet’s future, there is only one party to support; and I, for one, shall vote a straight Democratic ticket this November.
