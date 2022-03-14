Senate Bill 871, Delay state toll road study deadline: Passed 35 to 3
in the Senate
To push-back the deadline for one year, to Jan. 31, 2023, in a 2020 law requiring the Department of Transportation “to contract for a study on the feasibility of charging tolls on some interstate freeways in Michigan, including revenue projections, optimal tolling rates, vehicle counts, traffic diversion and more.”
Y Tom Barrett (R) Potterville
Y Ken Horn (R) Frankenmuth
House Bill 5188, Prohibit bans on gun sales during state of emergency: Passed 62 to 39
To amend provisions in the state health code that delegate to the state health department the authority to assume extraordinary powers during an emergency, including the statewide “lockdowns” ordered under the 2020 coronavirus epidemic. The bill would prohibit officials from using this law to ban the sale or use of lawfully possessed firearms, ammunition, or other weapons during a declared emergency or disaster.
Y Ben Frederick (R) Owosso
House Bill 5268, Ban officials sending out unsolicited absentee voter ballot applications: Passed 56 to 45 in the House
To prohibit the Secretary of State or local election officials from delivering unsolicited absentee voter ballot applications to registered voters.
Y Ben Frederick (R) Owosso
House Bill 5253, Ban election officials taking money or gifts for election equipment: Passed 57 to 44 in the House
To prohibit state or local election officials and bureaus from accepting gifts from individuals or nongovernmental entities for election-related activities, equipment, or staff.
Y Ben Frederick (R) Owosso
House Bill 5703, Require public schools prominently post key parents rights laws: Passed 85 to 16 in the House
To require public schools to prominently post two state law provisions in specified rooms, including the one where the school board meets. The first provision is the text from section 1 of the Michigan Constitution’s Article 8, which reads, “Religion, morality and knowledge being necessary to good government and the happiness of mankind, schools and the means of education shall forever be encouraged.”
The bill would also require schools to post the section of the state School Code that reads: “It is the natural, fundamental right of parents and legal guardians to determine and direct the care, teaching, and education of their children. The public schools of this state serve the needs of the pupils by cooperating with the pupil’s parents and legal guardians to develop the pupil’s intellectual capabilities and vocational skills in a safe and positive environment.”
Y Ben Frederick (R) Owosso
House Bill 5570, Authorize state gas tax holiday until October 2022:
Passed 63 to 39 in the House
To suspend collecting the state gasoline and diesel tax between April 1 and September 30, 2022. The current tax rate is 27.2 cents per gallon on both fuels, and revenue from it pays for state and local road repairs. The House Fiscal Agency projects this would save motorists around $725 million in 2022, with the foregone revenue to “backfilled” from a $4 billion state budget surplus.
Y Ben Frederick (R) Owosso
SOURCE: Michiganvotes.org, a free, non-partisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, non-partisan, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate.
