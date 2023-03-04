Good things come to those who wait

Waiting is a virtue that it seems few of us have mastered. Who wants to wait when you can have whatever it is you want now?

Our impatience is typified by the man standing in front of a microwave, nervously tapping his foot and checking his watch. He’s thinking, “Why does it take so long to reheat a cup of coffee?”

