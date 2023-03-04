Good things come to those who wait

Waiting is a virtue that it seems few of us have mastered. Who wants to wait when you can have whatever it is you want now?
Our impatience is typified by the man standing in front of a microwave, nervously tapping his foot and checking his watch. He’s thinking, “Why does it take so long to reheat a cup of coffee?”
History is made, however, by people who have learned to wait. They wait when things take longer to accomplish than they planned. They learn perseverance brings great rewards.
Take Henry Ford, for example. Born on a farm, he got a job as a mechanic in Detroit at the age of sixteen. Later he became a fireman in the Detroit Edison Company and worked his way up to become chief engineer.
At the time, Edison was just a name to him. However, he heard the great Thomas Edison was going to visit the company and Ford determined that if he ever got close enough to the famous inventor, he would ask him a question.
The opportunity came in 1898. “Mr. Edison,” he inquired, “may I ask you a question? Do you think gasoline is a good fuel source for motor cars?”
Edison did not have time to take Ford’s question under consideration, so he simply answered, “Yes,” and moved on.
However, Ford took that answer and made a commitment to develop an engine for a motor car that depended on gasoline for its fuel. Although people criticized him, he persisted. Finally in 1908, ten years after he spoke to Edison, he turned out the Model T. As one writer said, “Ford experienced brownouts, but never burnouts.”
Perseverance is a spiritual quality as well. Seven centuries before Christ, Isaiah wrote, “They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint” (Isaiah 40:31 KJV).
It’s always too soon to give up. Keep working and give God a chance to renew your strength.
