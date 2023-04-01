There are ‘fools,’ then there are fools

Nobody is quite sure where the idea of April Fools originated. Some speculate it may have started in the sixteenth century, when France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar. In the previous configuration, the new year began with the spring equinox, around April 1. In the Gregorian system, the new year begins on January 1.
Some people were either slow to catch on or resistant to change and continued to observe the new year around the last week of March and the first of April. They became the butt of jokes and were called “April fools.”
Across the years, many people have been only too happy to pull pranks on their friends. Even newspapers, magazines, TV and radio have gotten into the act. In 1957 the BBC reported that Swiss farmers were experiencing a bumper spaghetti crop, and showed pictures of farmers supposedly harvesting noodles from trees.
George Plimpton, a writer for “Sports Illustrated,” wrote a fictitious article in 1985 about a rookie baseball pitcher named Sidd Finch who could throw a fastball more than 168 miles per hour.
Most such pranks are harmless, at most causing a little temporary consternation. Much more serious is the “fool” described by David, the writer of many of the psalms: “The fool says in his heart, ‘There is no God’” (Psalm 14:1 NIV).
Few people say it openly, although the percentage of Americans who say they believe in God has declined in recent years. When Gallup first asked the question in a poll in 1944, 98% of people said they believed in God. That percentage remained consistent for more than five decades. Then, in 2011, the poll showed the number had dipped to 92%. It has since declined further to 81%, according to last year’s poll.
I personally find so many reasons to believe in God, including his creative hand in nature, to what I believe he has done in my own life. Be wise during this season of new birth; put your trust in the living God.
