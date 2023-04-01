There are ‘fools,’ then there are fools

Nobody is quite sure where the idea of April Fools originated. Some speculate it may have started in the sixteenth century, when France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar. In the previous configuration, the new year began with the spring equinox, around April 1. In the Gregorian system, the new year begins on January 1.

Some people were either slow to catch on or resistant to change and continued to observe the new year around the last week of March and the first of April. They became the butt of jokes and were called “April fools.”

