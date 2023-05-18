On Friday May 12, multiple reporting agencies, including the Department of Energy and Reuters, reported oil prices were down for the fourth consecutive week, driven by stronger dollar and a market that balanced supply fears against renewed economic concerns in the U.S. and China.
On May 16, oil prices again dropped and on the 17th, the EIA (Energy Information Association) reported that inventories were up five million barrels.
(1) comment
My thoughts exactly.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.