We all have troubles, and that’s just fine

Fred Allen was a comedian in the early years of radio. While people were going through the Great Depression and then World War II, Allen found the humor in our troubles and lightened the load of people enduring the pain.
He spoke from experience, having lost his mother before he was three years old. He was also estranged from his father, who struggled with addictions.
On one occasion, Allen rescued a young boy from the traffic of a busy New York street. “What’s the matter with you, kid?” he asked the youngster. “Don’t you want to grow up and have troubles?”
Not to be pessimistic, but that’s what happens to everyone: We grow up and have troubles. It’s the nature of life. Everybody has problems.
Norman Vincent Peale told about a man who stopped him on the streets of New York. Peale asked the man how he was doing, and the man told him. And told him. And told him. The man said, “I wish you would pray that I would be rid of my problems!”
“All of them?” Peale asked.
“Yes,” said the desperate man, “All of them!”
“Well, I only know of one place here in the city where there are thousands of people and not one of them has a problem.”
“That’s for me!” said the man. “Where is it?”
“It’s Woodlawn Cemetery!” Peale answered.
He went on to explain that problems are a sign of life. Everybody has adversity, sooner or later. It’s what you do with your adversity, how you respond to it, how you deal with it, that really counts.
Albert Einstein is credited with saying, “Adversity introduces a man to himself.” If you rise up and meet adversity and, even in fear and trembling, figure out a way to cope with it, it shows you to be a person of strong, resilient character.
St. Paul had his share of adversity. But he declared, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” (Philippians 4:13 NKJV).
Adversity always comes. How will you face it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.