We all have troubles, and that’s just fine

Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.