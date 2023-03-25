We all have troubles, and that’s just fine

Fred Allen was a comedian in the early years of radio. While people were going through the Great Depression and then World War II, Allen found the humor in our troubles and lightened the load of people enduring the pain.

He spoke from experience, having lost his mother before he was three years old. He was also estranged from his father, who struggled with addictions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.