The Never Ending Story continues. Countless scenarios are proposed whereby the former president is absolved of all wrongdoing related to his theft of extremely crucial documents that he couldn’t be bothered with while he was in office.

Are we supposed to believe this pariah that refused to allow our own intelligence agencies to sit in on his closed-door meetings with Russian operatives? Suddenly the FBI, responsible for the 2016 “October Surprise” authored by former director James Comey to Hillary Clinton’s detriment, is now an enemy accused of political intrigue and planting evidence. How ironic.

