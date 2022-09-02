The Never Ending Story continues. Countless scenarios are proposed whereby the former president is absolved of all wrongdoing related to his theft of extremely crucial documents that he couldn’t be bothered with while he was in office.
Are we supposed to believe this pariah that refused to allow our own intelligence agencies to sit in on his closed-door meetings with Russian operatives? Suddenly the FBI, responsible for the 2016 “October Surprise” authored by former director James Comey to Hillary Clinton’s detriment, is now an enemy accused of political intrigue and planting evidence. How ironic.
After the first tranche of documents was retrieved, we were given assurance that was all there was. Subsequently, it was revealed much more remained hidden, requiring a warranted search. Many former presidents establish a Presidential Library that highlight their philanthropic achievements. The Donald Trump Presidential “lie-brary” will be filled with misanthropic deceieve-ments.
Trump — the person, the brand, the president — can be likened to a head of rotten lettuce. Peel back the layers and you find that it’s spoiled all the way to its core. Yet, for some unfathomable reason, it is kept around and allowed to contaminate everything else that it comes in contact with. It remains a source of decay, and those that have made the investment are reluctant to toss it in the garbage, where it belongs. There seems to be a belief that, no matter how putrid it has become, it will still be palatable in the future. Beyond redemption, it begs that no expense be spared to keep it from the compost heap. Its prayers are answered as millions are spent (donated) to continue its existence, rather than buy a fresh head of lettuce. Top of the line refrigeration, the Mar-a-Lagator with its own “45” vegetable crisper, only accelerates the moldering.
Please, just get some new lettuce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.