The actual guilty party in the Kyle Rittenhouse case — leading to the vigilante-style killings of three activists in Kenosha, Wisconsin — was never cited, arrested or indicted.
Yet without their outrageous behavior, these deaths need not have ever happened. I am speaking of the Kenosha police officers who not only failed to direct this under-aged, AR-15-toting soldier of fortune to leave the area (allowing law enforcement to enforce the legal curfew, especially for those who brought lethal weapons); but actually encouraged his presence with enthusiastic shouts of support, offers of water — and implied acceptance of his quasi-police powers.
In fact, these officers, without any knowledge of his intent or mental stability, cut loose a potentially out-of-control killing machine.
And because a plea of self-defense, in face of any presumed threat, is nearly always sufficient to prevent a guilty verdict where the standard of guilt is “beyond any doubt” that this young man’s aquittal will now be a false dismissal of this shocking police misconduct.
The simple fact is that armed self-defense must be limited to citizens defending their own private property or personal safety.
It cannot be expanded to make armed vigilantes, roaming unimpeded in the streets of America, a repetition of the bygone era of lynch mobs and unsworn, unaccountable “law-in-their-own-hands” terrorists.
Thomas Smith
Durand
