Owosso needs more pedestrian crosswalks

I am writing to express my concern about the lack of pedestrian crosswalk zones on Downtown Owosso streets, especially on N. Washington Street in front of the post office.

I have witnessed for many years people having to park mid-block across from the post office and then needing to cross the street safely carrying boxes and packages to be mailed.

