Owosso needs more pedestrian crosswalks

I am writing to express my concern about the lack of pedestrian crosswalk zones on Downtown Owosso streets, especially on N. Washington Street in front of the post office.
I have witnessed for many years people having to park mid-block across from the post office and then needing to cross the street safely carrying boxes and packages to be mailed.
This is a busy area with many people walking to and from the post office. However, there are no designated places for pedestrians to cross the street safely and legally. This poses a serious risk of accidents and injuries for both pedestrians and drivers.
I urge the city council to install pedestrian crosswalk zones on all Downtown city streets to aid pedestrians crossing as soon as possible.
It is just a matter of time before serious injury will occur. I am very familiar with other communities both larger and smaller than Owosso that have installed such crossings.
I mention the following communities as examples where angle parking is prevalent that have pedestrian crossing safe zones: Davison, Ann Arbor and Frankfort.
Pedestrian crossing zones would improve the safety and convenience of everyone who walks downtown. It would also enhance the appearance and livability of our downtown area.
Pedestrian crosswalk zones are a simple and effective way to protect the public and promote a walkable community. Additionally, they are supported by state law.
Thank you for your attention to this important issue.
