Have you entertained the idea of giving a gift subscription to The Argus-Press to someone special this holiday season? The Argus-Press is more than just a newspaper; it is an interactive community scrapbook and newsletter. A subscription to The Argus-Press is a gift that keeps on giving all year.
There is a section for everyone in The Argus-Press. The many dimensions of our community overlap within the pages of our newspaper. Every corner of our community is threaded into our story, and our story is in turn woven together with state, national and international events.
You will find so many treasures among the pages of The Argus-Press — puzzles, games, even inserts from local businesses. Oh, what a treasure basket are those blessed inserts. Who doesn’t love to peruse the inserts and explore the latest bargains? Those inserts from local businesses are like menus for bargain hunters and competitive shoppers. With clippings in hand you will maximize your savings and minimize your time spent in the store on your next shopping trip.
Why not give the gift of a subscription to The Argus-Press to some lucky recipient this year? If you have the material means to do so, please consider purchasing a gift subscription for a resident at a local nursing home or for a family on your holiday giving tree list. A gift subscription to The Argus-Press is a passport to unlimited community travels. Make someone a VIP of your community with a gift subscription to The Argus-Press.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
