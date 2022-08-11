Please indulge me as I unpack the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioner election results.
District 1: Incumbent whistleblower Marlene Webster beat Brent Singer.
District 2: Greg Brodeur ran unopposed and received only 41% of the votes cast by Republicans.
District 3: Gary Holzhauzen received 754 votes to Mary Buginsky’s 695, a difference of only 59 votes for the 7 term commissioner and about 52% of the vote. He barely survived this vote. He won’t survive the next.
District 4: Bill Johnson prevailed over Kenneth McDonough. Brandon Marks did not run again due to the public ire. It just wasn’t worth it.
District 5: Brad Howard collected 759 votes, which is 43% of the total vote cast. Dane Dessler received 694, and Jeff Reed 298. 1000 voters on the Republican side (out of 1759 total votes cast) did not want the recently appointed Howard as their commissioner.
With a little help from crossover Republicans, his opposition in November, Anthony Karhoff, can easily win this seat.
District 6: 3rd term incumbent Cindy Garber receive 537 votes out of 1304 votes cast or 41%.Lisa Biskupski-Pangborn’s 344 and Michael White’s 412 votes split the remaining support for a candidate other than Garber.
In the end, 767 voters (59%) did not want Garber as commissioner. She would have been defeated if only one candidate ran against her, and can be still in November if enough Republicans will step to the side and vote for the Democratic candidate, Steve Perry (607), as a matter of moral principal and a blatant need for change.
This is a Republican county in large part, and the Republicans can take this seat back with a candidate other than Garber down the road.
District 7: 18 year incumbent John Plowman (524) lost to Thomas Emery (901) directly as a result of the ARPA scandal and the effrontery of his behavior.
Emery will be a pleasure to watch next January, as no one on the board will know the Open Meetings Act better than he, and no one will be more protective of the rule of law.
The reality of this breakdown is that the public ire did matter in this election and ethics and decency can and will prevail in Shiawassee County.
As of now the toxic Root, and Plowman will not serve on the 2023 Board of Commissioners.
This is huge.
We need to add Garber and Howard to that list by voting carefully in November.
This is not over yet.
The people will have the last word.
Rebecca McClear
Owosso
